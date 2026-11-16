Derby Lane redevelopment plans are revealed, including housing and a casino

Plans are taking shape to redevelop the 130-acre former Derby Lane property in north St. Petersburg, with a proposal that includes hundreds of apartments and townhomes, commercial and industrial space, and a casino.

St. Pete Rising reports the first phase calls for 300 apartments and 80 rental townhomes on nearly 28 acres of the property at 10490 Gandy Blvd. N.

Winter Park-based developer Hillpointe is proposing the residential project, coined Pointe Grand St. Petersburg, under Florida’s Live Local Act.

The law allows qualifying rental communities to bypass certain local zoning restrictions in exchange for affordability commitments. At least 40% of the homes must remain affordable for 30 years.

Hillpointe has not specified how many units would be income-restricted or what rents would be charged.

The proposed community would include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, dog park and pickleball courts.

It would have entrances on Gandy Boulevard and San Martin Boulevard and would not be gated.

The broader redevelopment plan also identifies land for additional residential development, commercial space and industrial outdoor storage, along with a 7.7-acre site for a relocated gaming venue along Gandy Boulevard.

ALSO READ: Owner shares emerging vision for coveted Derby Lane site

The Win! Derby poker room would remain open during the initial housing construction.

The conceptual plan identifies the poker room's current location as the site for a second residential phase, with the poker room eventually demolished and a casino built elsewhere on the property.

No timeline has been announced for that phase.

Hillpointe representatives told Pinellas County staff during an Oct. 6 meeting that the company intends to purchase and develop only the initial residential portion.

The remaining phases would be handled by other owners or developers.

The redevelopment proposal still faces several environmental and engineering questions.

County staff noted portions of the proposed housing site are within a FEMA floodplain and mapped wetlands could overlap with areas planned for apartments and townhomes.

Hillpointe will need to coordinate with the Southwest Florida Water Management District to determine whether the proposed wetland impacts are permitted and whether mitigation is required.

A traffic study will also be needed to evaluate potential effects on nearby roads and intersections.

The conceptual plan was submitted to Pinellas County in early October.

No demolition or construction schedule has been announced, and the broader redevelopment remains preliminary.

For more than 90 years, Derby Lane thrived as one of the longer-running greyhound racetracks in the country. But that ended in 2020 after Florida voters passed an amendment in 2018 that banned greyhound racing.

The facility eventually changed its name to Win! Derby, where it continues to host poker tournaments and other table games.