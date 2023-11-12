© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
To arm or not to arm? Brevard considers arming teachers, staff

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published November 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Pexels
The board members will be presented with data from districts across the state on Tuesday, illustrating how different schools implement their school guardian program.

The Brevard County School Board will consider an expansion to its school guardian program at its next meeting on Tuesday, November 14. (Read the agenda here and watch the meeting here).

The board members will be presented with data from districts across the state, illustrating how different schools implement their school guardian program.

The program was put in place in response to the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, and allows trained personnel to respond in the event of another school shooting.

Brevard currently has several armed school security specialists. The specialists trained by the Brevard Sheriff’s Office undergo a month of intensive training including 80 hours of firearms training.

This new proposal to expand the school guardian program, would add to those numbers.

One potential solution that was introduced at the last school board meeting included allowing teachers and other school staff to be armed. That solution was tabled previously in 2018.

Currently, 49 school districts in Florida participate in the school guardian program, including Brevard.

Danielle Prieur
