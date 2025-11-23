© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Bill seeks to improve transparency and efficiency in Florida's school-voucher system

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published November 23, 2025 at 8:49 AM EST
close up of safety camera on school bus with stop sign
Nancy Guan
/
WUSF
Public school districts across Florida are seeing funding drop as the state spends more on private school voucher programs.

The bill calls for changing voucher payments from quarterly to monthly and requiring verification of student eligibility before each payment

Two days after lawmakers received findings of a state audit, Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, on Friday filed a proposal aimed at improved “transparency and efficiency” in Florida’s school-voucher system.

The bill (SB 318), which is filed for the legislative session that will start Jan. 13, includes steps such as separating funding for what is known as the Family Empowerment Scholarship voucher program from money that goes to public schools.

Among other things, it calls for changing voucher payments from quarterly to monthly and requiring verification of student eligibility before each payment, according to a Senate summary of the bill.

The Senate Pre-K-12 Appropriations Committee, which includes Gaetz, on Wednesday received findings of an auditor general’s report.

In part, Gaetz pointed to the state not being able to track many students who receive vouchers and said $100 million that should have gone to public schools last year was paid for scholarships, according to the Senate summary.

The House Pre-K-12 Budget Subcommittee also has been looking at the issues.
Tags
Education School VouchersPrivate Schools2026 Florida Legislaturepublic education
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now