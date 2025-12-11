Sarasota airport may try again to sell land to New College

The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport may be trying again to sell some of its land to neighboring New College of Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration blocked a similar sale attempt in 2024, saying it was not in the best interest of the national airport system.

Internal documents from the Sarasota airport show new appraisals were ordered in mid-November for a 30-acre parcel. Three appraisals are needed: one commissioned by the airport, one by New College and one by an independent reviewer.

“The FAA is open to consider this transaction,” Joseph Filippelli, the airport’s senior vice president of real estate and properties, said in an email to appraiser, Michael Hodges of Airport Business Solutions. The email was obtained by WUSF in a public records request.

New College has chosen Slack, Johnston & Magenheimer, Inc. to appraise the land, according to an email from attorney Bill Galvano, who served in the Florida House and Senate and provides legal representation to New College, the documents show.

New College was taken over by allies of Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, and is headed by Richard Corcoran, a prominent Republican in Florida and former education commissioner.

Asked for comment on why the airport believes the FAA would reconsider a sale, the airport CEO declined a request for a phone interview but sent a written statement.

“In November of 2025, there was a change of leadership at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport with the previous President, CEO, Rick Piccolo, retiring after 30 years of employment,” it said.

“A new President, CEO, Paul Hoback, Jr., has filled the position and will be evaluating any discussions and efforts made with both FAA and New College to determine the best course of action going forward.”

New College wants to build a baseball stadium on a nearly 4-acre lot it owns, adjacent to the 30 acres of land it leases from the airport. The dimensions of the field would spill onto airport-owned land.

Last year, the project received a $1 million donation from developer Carlos Beruff, but construction appears to have stalled. The land has been cleared, but not built upon.

This week, a New College Board of Trustees finance committee approved moving an additional $2.5 million into a fund for the ballpark.

New College has plans to build other sporting facilities on the land, known as the east campus, but can’t go forward without approval from national aviation authorities.

The FAA has said a series of changes must happen before any new building can take place on airport land, including an update to a pair of leases that were signed in 1957 and 1966 and which last until 2056.

READ MORE: New College's ballfield would straddle airport-owned land

Asked for an update on ballpark issues under the airport's new leadership, Hoback said “a determination on changes to the New College lease have not been made,” and “no decision has been made on whether to sell any of the leased property to New College.”

A six-member board, known as the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, “is looking at all options and will make a decision on the direction that is in the best interest of our airport and region,” Hoback added. “An updated appraisal could help all parties understand the value of the property and aid in any discussions.”

The airport authority is appointed by Florida's governor.

New College did not immediately respond to a request for comment.