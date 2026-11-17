A Bradenton private school is responding to recent accusations made by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Last week, as the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports , Uthmeier sent a letter to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School accusing leadership of expelling children of parents who complained about sexually explicit and LGBTQ-related content in classrooms — and then keeping their tuition.

The attorney general’s office is demanding a formal response from the school by the end of the month.

Schools cannot mislead families about their curriculum, then expel children and keep a full year’s tuition when parents object.



My office has demanded that Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School preserve records, stop collections, and make these families whole. Florida parents will… pic.twitter.com/oGTJcDOXvC — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 12, 2026

In an email from head of school Peter Kraft to parents and staff, which was subsequently published to the Bradenton Journal Substack , he said Saint Stephen’s will “cooperate fully with the AG’s office,” including providing his office with necessary documents and information.

Kraft also disputes “several inaccurate assertions” made by Uthmeier and repeated by the media.

“The students in question were not expelled from Saint Stephen’s. Rather, their families were separated from the school due to repeated and serious violations of our Civility Clause,” according to the email.

He said the board came to this decision after several incidents and conduct that went beyond the parents’ shared concerns about literature in middle-school grade levels, which Kraft said has no sexually explicit material.

Kraft also said the claims about withholding tuition reimbursements are false: “The families’ monthly payments were discontinued after their separation date and any credits were refunded to them.”

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In a press conference in Tampa on Monday, Uthmeier answered questions about the situation and threatened legal action against the private school using the state’s “broad consumer protection tools.”

“When you are marketing yourself as an institution that’s gonna protect kids from harmful content…content that’s pornographic or sexual in nature, you gotta live up to that marketing…so we’re going to take action,” Uthmeier said.

Earlier this year, Uthmeier became involved in another dispute between parents and school leadership at Pine View School in Sarasota County.

Uthmeier called for a teacher’s removal, who is now facing state disciplinary action, for allegedly harassing a conservative student who made a series of hateful comments, including comments about assaulting women.