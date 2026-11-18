Months after Florida International University chose to discipline seven students for conducting a silent protest against the school's immigration policies, the group was alerted to an unexpected development on Tuesday night.

The charges had been dropped. In a letter, the school told the students that the misconduct charges would be wiped from their student records.

Andrew Caro, one of the students who was disciplined, said he was at work when he got the email. At first he was nervous about what the email might say.

"But I opened it up and then I was really happy to see that it was just us basically winning the conduct case," Caro told WLRN. "It really really lifted my spirits while I was at work and then just seeing the rest of the seven students like sharing and celebrating the group chat that we're all in was really, really nice to see."

The misconduct charges have been at the heart of a high-profile federal First Amendment lawsuit filed against the university in August. The school never alleged that the silent protest was disruptive, which has been a baseline standard for regulating student speech since the 1960s under the U.S. Supreme Court case Tinker v Des Moines. The school merely alleged that the students broke a campus rule against any kind of "expressive activity" indoor university buildings.

Further, FIU had ordered the students to record video reflections of how they broke campus policy, while maintaining that it could force students to re-record the video several times until the administration was satisfied.

The school lost a preliminary ruling in the federal case shortly after it was filed, as U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Becerra said it appeared likely that the university had violated the students' right to free speech.

The decision to drop the charges was in part because of that preliminary ruling, and in part because of the decision of the FIU Board of Trustees last week to amend the section of the student conduct code that was used against the students, according to a letter sent to students on Wednesday.

The amendments removed an outright ban on "expressive conduct" indoors, and now explicitly allows "parades, marches, picketing, and demonstrations" to happen indoors, so long as they do not create a substantial disruption of campus activity.

"I have determined that continued maintenance and enforcement of the disciplinary findings and sanctions in this case no longer advance the educational and institutional objectives of the student conduct system," Charles Andrews, the Vice President for Student Affairs at the university wrote the students in a letter.

"Your conduct record within the Office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity will not reflect this charge, nor will the original charge be used against you in any further cases," he added.

READ MORE: Students across Florida protest university partnerships with ICE

It is unclear how the decision to drop the charges against the students could impact the federal court case. A request for comment sent to FIU was not immediately returned.

" While this victory is something that we're very much thrilled to find out about, and thrilled to finally be able to move on from this, it's still very important to remember that ICE is still occupying our campus, ICE is still occupying our community, and ICE is still occupying our entire nation," said Caro.

The seven students are members of the group ICEBreakers. The student-led organization has been pushing FIU to rescind its agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was entered into months after FIU President Jeanette Nuñez came into office. The agreement made FIU the first university in the nation to enter into a contractual agreement with immigration authorities.

"It is definitely a full victory of our efforts to overturn FIU's unconstitutional bans," said ICEBreakers president Max Fondren. "It is a win."

Fondren said the fact the charges were dropped — just as the federal lawsuit pressured the Board of Trustees to change regulations on campus protests — will have ripple effects across the university. The original regulation banning expressive activities indoors was written in 2024 as pro-Palestine student protests taking place across the state and nation. Political leaders were uneasy with the protests, and moved to stifle the campus protest movement statewide.

" It's a really good shift in the right direction for political expression – for free expression – of beliefs on campus," said Fondren. " I'm pretty positive that we're gonna see a lot new members coming into the organization, as well as a lot more support from the larger community."

Fondren said they had already heard from student organizations at the University of Florida that are banking on ripple effects of the court ruling along with the FIU Board of Trustees changing rules and FIU dropping charges against the students. The University of Florida has enforced a ban on indoor protests since 2022 , when students planned to protest the appointment of Republican Senator Ben Sasse as university president.

Katya Tripathi, one of the students who had disciplinary charges dropped, said she has been uneasy about the increased attention to the federal lawsuit alleging that the university violated their First Amendment rights. The point in mounting the protest was not to be seen as heroes for the freedom of speech, she said. The point was to get the university to get rid of its agreement with ICE.

" ICE does not belong at FIU, and honestly, I think all of us can agree that ICE should just be abolished," said Tripathi. "I would do all of this 1,000 times over if it meant that I would have a chance to make a change to make actual people's lives better. And that isn't really something that makes any of us super heroic."

The FIU Student Government Senate voted 15-7 to oppose the university's 287(g) agreement with ICE last month, records show .

Caro said he hopes the students' victory in the misconduct case will "further embolden the student body" to push for what ICEBreakers wanted all along: The end of FIU's collaboration with federal immigration authorities.

"I believe that this victory will help inspire some confidence within those who may have felt as though there was no hope in the beginning," he said. "I believe that it does play into the bigger picture and it does further the movement and further our actual campaign of getting ICE off campus through this new inspired confidence that will be instilled in people from this victory."



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