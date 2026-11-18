Sarasota schools adopted an AI policy on Tuesday describing how the district will use artificial intelligence, despite opposition from some high school students who pointed to flaws and contradictions in the plan and said it was far too vague.

The new, seven-page policy said the district will integrate AI into learning, while emphasizing critical thinking and creativity.

The 3-1 vote came at the first meeting of the newly elected board, after Tom Edwards was named chair and Liz Barker vice chair. Edwards was absent from Tuesday's meeting.

This year’s election saw three new members elected, ousting the former 3-2 conservative majority.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several high school students voiced concerns about AI in the educational setting.

“Whether it's students, teachers, or staff members, these new AI guidelines do nothing to set adequate standards for AI use,” said Kennedy Cole, a senior at Booker High.

“Teachers aren't told what tasks AI should be used for. Today, it may be a simple email, but before we know it, study guides, lesson plans, and entire units of curriculum are made with AI. We know this because it's happening in our schools right now.”

SCS Kennedy Cole is student body president at Booker High School in Sarasota

Cole added that students don’t have firm guidelines either.

“How come in one class we can use AI for citations, but the next we get in trouble for using it for research?” he asked.

“The fact is, a campus run by AI quickly gets demotivated, frustrated, and apathetic. I know this because it's happening to my school right now.”

Other students described flaws in the policy.

"In addition to my personal opinion that AI usage can stunt educational development, I have also noticed that the AI usage policy at discussion is rife with contradictions and includes concerns of student discrimination along with its unstandardized and ambiguous enforcement standards,” said Sandra Otis, a student at Sarasota High.

Andrew Light, a senior at Sarasota High, pointed to a clause that said district employees are responsible for the accuracy of AI content.

"As a student, and as the son of a teacher, and as a student who's in classes with very hardworking teachers, I don't really see it's fair to force teachers to take the blame for a model that the district approves and regulates," Light said.

Superintendent Terry Connor said the policy has been in the works for a year and a half, and urged the board to pass it.

“I do hear what our constituents have to say, and I would agree on a lot of that. We do need a better grasp with how we expect students to use artificial intelligence," Connor said.

"The reason it was brought to this particular update is because there is Florida state rule that requires us to put in some language into the existing policy, as inadequate as it may be at this time,” he said.

As Connor explained the state requirements, by July 1st the district must do training on AI.

Also, “we have to maintain publicly accessible list of all of our approved AI instructional tools, making sure that we report all of our tools to the Florida Department of Education, and that we have a review of the effectiveness of the AI tools as well as the student interactions, and also we have to require that vendors to disclose known instructional limitations during that approval process,” he said.

SCS Beth Mayberry (right) is one of the newly elected board members in Sarasota. Another new member is Megan Tennimon (left)

School board member Beth Mayberry was the only one who voted against adopting the AI policy.

“My thought process is that if we have until July, and if you guys have already selected the tools that you're going to use to implement this policy, if you're already in the process of taking steps, there's no rush necessarily to approve this particular policy as is without getting more input from the students, the families, and the community,” she said.

Barker was among those who voted for it.

"It gives us a little bit of structure, some guardrails, a place to start. It is absolutely not the end of the discussion; it is the beginning of the discussion, and I'm just not comfortable not having any guardrails at all," Barker said.

Connor promised to keep revisiting it, and to include the community in the process of updating it.

“I appreciate the suggestions to get more student input, teacher input, community input, and I think as we we'll have that availability moving forward with upcoming town halls, and other availability,” Connor said.