Many Florida hunting, fishing licenses are half price through the holidays

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order directing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to provide substantial discounts on select resident hunting and fishing licenses through Jan. 3, 2025.

Just in time for the holiday season, the executive order provides a 50% discount on the annual and five-year Gold Sportsman licenses, as well as Youth Lifetime Sportsman licenses (for ages 0-17).

Additionally, the annual freshwater/saltwater fishing combination license is reduced to only $5, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy fishing in Florida’s diverse aquatic environments.

“This initiative is a fantastic opportunity for Florida families to spend quality time outdoors and to connect with our state’s remarkable wildlife and ecosystems,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “We’re excited to open the door for more residents to explore hunting and fishing in Florida and hope that it inspires Floridians to support conservation efforts across the state.”

Residents can purchase the discounted licenses online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, in person at their local tax collector’s office or through the Fish|Hunt FL App, available on Apple and Android devices. Additionally, the discounted one-year and five-year Gold Sportsman licenses can be purchased at any participating license agent, which can be found by going to GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, selecting “Purchase Recreational Licenses & Permits” and clicking on “Locate an Agent.”

