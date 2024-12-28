© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Encore: Climate change in Florida

WLRN Public Media
Published December 28, 2024 at 7:09 AM EST
Fishing guide Carl Ball, 58, points while driving his boat near Crandon Park Marina on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Matias J. Ocner
Fishing guide Carl Ball, 58, points while driving his boat near Crandon Park Marina on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

This week on an encore edition of The Florida Roundup, we featured two reports from the podcast Sea Change, from WWNO/WRKF in Louisiana.

(Program originally aired on Nov. 29, 2024)

Climate change podcast features stories from Florida

The ocean water surrounding most of Florida is getting hotter and staying hotter for longer. Hotter ocean water has consequences on marine life like coral bleaching. Higher temperatures also fuel more dangerous hurricanes and storms.

A podcast from WWNO/WRKF in Louisiana called Sea Change dives into the environmental issues facing coastal communities on the Gulf Coast and beyond.

We featured two stories from the podcast that center around the Sunshine State.

First, we heard about how changes to the Gulf Stream are impacting a prized Florida fish with WLRN’s Jenny Staletovich (00:27).

Then, WUSF’s Jessica Meszaros explored the rising cost of climate risk on Florida’s home insurance market." (19:35)

Then, we spoke with both Jenny and Jessica about their reporting for the series (37:30).
Guests:

  • Jessica Mezsaros, reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF 89.7. 
  • Jenny Staletovich, environmental editor for WLRN Public Media.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Environment Florida And Climate ChangeClimate ChangeHomeowners Insurance
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now