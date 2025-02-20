Sea turtles treated for cold stunning at Juno Beach aquarium return to the Atlantic

Eight green sea turtles were released back into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, nearly a month after an arctic blast brought a rare snowfall to North Florida and left the reptiles suffering from a condition known as cold stunning.

A total of 17 sea turtles found stranded last month along Florida's northeastern Atlantic Coast were brought to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, north of West Palm Beach, for rehabilitation.

RELATED: Florida Aquarium is treating cold-stunned turtles rescued off St. Augustine

Turtles exposed to cold water for long periods become lethargic, are unable to swim, and are prone to hypothermia, malnutrition, and infections.

"There are so many turtles that were affected by that cold stunning event that happened several weeks ago," lead veterinarian Dr. Heather Barron said. "The cold really suppresses their immune system because they are reptiles, and their body temperature is taken from the surrounding temperature of the water."

It snowed as far south as northern Florida, which is extremely rare, and the frigid temperatures reached South Florida. According The Florida Aquarium in Tampa, "waves of green sea turtles" were being rescued off Florida's east coast, near St. Augustine.

More than a dozen additional turtles have been brought to Loggerhead Marinelife Center since the initial group, and other turtle facilities around the state have reached capacity.

Veterinarians have been treating the turtles with antibiotics, fluids and intravenous nutrition. They all suffered from cold stunning, which causes sea turtles to lose mobility and become lethargic. Most of the turtles are expected to be released back into the ocean in a few weeks.

In late January, The Florida Aquarium said it took in 18 turtles at its sea turtle rehabilitation center in Apollo Beach.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media