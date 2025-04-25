Hillsborough County issues emergency ban on open burning

Hillsborough County enacted an emergency ban on Friday for all outdoor burning in the area.

According to a release, warm temperatures and dry conditions are increasing the danger of wildfires. So County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency.

The order prohibits all outdoor open burning, including banning fireworks and sparklers. However, outdoor grilling is allowed as long as the flames are contained within a grill and it is constantly attended.

The other exceptions include certain agricultural enterprises in eastern and southern Hillsborough County that dispose of agricultural plastic through controlled burns and burning allowed by the Florida Forest Service.

The order can be in effect for no more than a week. However, if conditions persist, the order could be extended.

More than 20 counties across Central and Southwest Florida are already under similar bans.

That includes Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, and Polk counties.

The Florida Forest Service also said, as of Friday, the entire Tampa Bay region is at a high risk for wildfires.

To read Hillsborough's order, click here. Residents can also sign up for the county's public notification system to receive text or email updates about the burn by clicking here.

Below are some safety tips from the county to prevent fires:

Fire safety tips

Remove fuels that can lead flames to your home or that can be ignited by windblown embers.

Clear away dead grass, leaves, twigs, and branches from structures, roofs, rain gutters, decks, and walkways.

Store firewood at least 30 feet from occupied structures.

Plant landscaping that retains moisture and resists ignition, such as native, fire-resistant vegetation.

Help emergency responders find your home faster by making sure that street numbers are easy to read.

Know where the closest firefighting water source is to your home or building.

Dispose of cigarette butts properly.

Pick up light-refracting metal items, such as soda cans, that can spark a fire.