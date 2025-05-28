© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Residents, visitors can reel in fun on license-free fishing weekends

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 28, 2025 at 5:22 AM EDT
Reel in the fun on two license-free fishing weekends, June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater.
FWC
/
WGCU
Reel in the fun on two license-free fishing weekends, June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater.

It's on June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater.

Save the dates for two upcoming license-free fishing weekends hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), a perfect opportunity to try fishing with your friends and family.

This summer's license-free fishing weekends are on June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the many recreational fishing opportunities Florida has to offer, whether you like to fish from the shore or your boat, there are so many options across the state. 

People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to take advantage of these special weekends, which allow them to reel in their favorite fish species without the need for a fishing license. 

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com

Visit the FWC's fishing basics web page for tips and information on how to start fishing or refresh your knowledge. 

Copyright 2025 WGCU

Tags
Environment FishingFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission
WGCU Staff
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now