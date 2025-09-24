Chassahowitzka River campground will remain open to the public

Officials had planned to close the Chassahowitzka River campground after last year's hurricanes caused significant damage.

But board members of the Southwest Florida Water Management District voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Citrus County to manage the campground — which is next to Seven Sisters Springs — for the next 40 years.

"We're looking to keep the same type arrangement that we had in the past," said Brian Armstrong, the district's executive director, "That the campground will become self-supporting and that any improvements and everything that needs to be done, including the repairs, will be supported by the campground itself."

Citrus County will come up with a plan to improve the campground. The water district will contribute $200,000.

The plan returns the campground to a similar management arrangement from years past. Citrus County had operated the facility from 1991 to November 2022.

"I'm so happy that we've reached this agreement," said Board member Ashley Bell Barnett, "And I think if it wasn't for the support of the citizens who stood firm and banded together and the work of this board of being accurate and transparent and defying the things that social media had put out there, we wouldn't be at this agreement."

The water district had said it might sell the property because of the scope of the damage to the campground facilities. But a public pressure campaign — including 2,500 signatures on a petition —helped persuade the district and the county to reach the agreement.

Steve Newborn / WUSF The Seven Sisters Spring on the Chassahowitzka River

The Florida Wildlife Federation organized those petitions.



"We applaud this swift and collaborative solution to ensure the Chassahowitzka River Campground will remain a place where people can connect with nature while protecting the fragile ecosystems that make this area of Florida distinct,” said Casey Darling Kniffin, Conservation Policy Director for the Federation. “At a time when public lands across Florida are facing increasing pressure, this agreement is a shining example of what we can achieve when communities, agencies, and conservationists work together to keep these special places in public hands."

In a prepared statement, the water district said that residents and vistors will be able to enjoy the recreation area as they had for the previous 30 years when it was managed by the county.

"The District will continue to move forward with a comprehensive third-party assessment to determine the extent of repairs and improvements needed and has pledged to contribute up to $200,000 for capital improvements," the statement continued.