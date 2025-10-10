© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Florida And Climate Change
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. WUSF, in collaboration with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, is bringing you stories on how climate change is affecting you.

Cataloging chemical pollution in Tampa Bay: PFAS, pesticides, herbicides, and pharmaceuticals

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:25 AM EDT
AJ Gross, Steve Murawski, and Layne Leggett install a barnacle rack and gather data in Old Tampa Bay.
Dyllan Furness
/
USF College of Marine Science
AJ Gross, Steve Murawski, and Layne Leggett install a barnacle rack and gather data in Old Tampa Bay.

Fish, barnacles, oysters, water, and sediment are being studied by researchers with the University of South Florida College of Marine Science.

Florida scientists are trying to understand the scope of chemical pollution in Tampa Bay.

Steve Murawski, a research professor at the University of South Florida College of Marine Science, assembled a team to look for chemical compounds from pesticides, herbicides, pharmaceuticals and “forever chemicals.”

The project started after 2020 when extremely high levels of harmful “forever chemicals,” known as PFAS, were discovered in fish from the estuary.

The federal government previously set a standard for certain PFAS chemicals in drinking water to four parts per trillion. Murawski said some bay fish tested five years ago had up to 31,000 parts per trillion.

So, he got federal funding in 2023 to form the Tampa Bay Surveillance Project.

Murawski’s leading a group of researchers, including graduate students, who first started in 2024 by interviewing people who fish for recreation, and more importantly for personal consumption, or subsistence.

ALSO READ: Temple Terrace residents share concerns over harmful 'forever chemicals' in the drinking water

"Subsistence fishers eat Tampa Bay fishes at a much higher rate than they eat normal seafoods and a much higher rate than the average recreational fishermen that maybe go out once or twice a month," Murawski said.

"We started in April of 2024 and we fished … We used the recreational charter boat industry and some of the captains. And so, we fished basically monthly for the entire year."

The researchers are also studying barnacles, recently installing 17 racks made of PVC framing and glass plates in Tampa Bay to collect the marine crustaceans.

"The nice thing about them is that they grow very quickly, and so we know their complete life history,” Murawski said.

They’ll be cataloging barnacles gathered during the wet season and the dry season separately.

“The reason for that is, during the wet season, you're likely have [stormwater] runoff from the land … a lot of rainfall. And then, it washes into the storm sewers, whereas in the dry season, it's more likely to be point sources, for example, wastewater treatment outfalls,” Murawski said.

ALSO READ: New plant in Pasco turns a waste product into a usable resource

Oysters, water, and sediment will all be monitored, as well.

Murawski added that climate change is impacting the bay in subtle ways.

“With rising temperatures, the physiology of these animals goes up, right? And so, as the water temperature goes up, their physiology actually increases, and so that means they're probably being exposed to more water over the gills because they're trying to respirate,” Murawski said.

“The other kind of subtle thing is, and we found this out in some of the interviews, that due to the storm activity that occurred last year, many of the traditional places where subsistence and other fishers were fishing from shore are unavailable now, just because they've been wrecked.”

Two grants have funded the Tampa Bay Surveillance Project through 2028: the primary source being a congressionally directed grant through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And a smaller grant to specifically fund the barnacle project through South Carolina Sea Grant.

“The worst thing that could happen is this becomes an academic study,” Murawski said. “We want to be helpful to the people that run the water system, local and state governments who set regulations and they put out advisories to people ... in general, we want to be helpful to people at large who use the bay.”
Tags
Environment Tampa BayForever ChemicalsWater PollutionStormwaterPFAS
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Related Stories
  1. Tampa Bay Water, leader in 'forever chemical' litigation, receives more than $21 million in settlement
  2. Regional water steward calls for biosolid testing amid forever chemical concerns
  3. More time and fewer regulations for water utilities on 'forever chemicals'
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now