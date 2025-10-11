© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Burn ban is in place in Sarasota County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published October 11, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Polk County issued a burn ban on March 31, 2023, following a wildfire that encompassed 1,000 acres and destroyed 200 outbuildings.
Florida Fire Service Lakeland
/
Twitter
Polk County issued a burn ban in 2023, following a wildfire that encompassed 1,000 acres and destroyed 200 outbuildings.

A burn ban was enacted Saturday for Sarasota County.

A news release from the county says it is due to drought conditions and an increased chance of fire.
 
Under Sarasota County’s burn ban ordinance , it automatically go into effect countywide and prohibit almost all open burning when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) meets or exceeds 500.
 
All outdoor burning is prohibited unless a permit has been issued and is applicable for the unincorporated areas of Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota.

Exceptions to this include cooking on barbeque grills or pits that do not exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in height, or any other valid state or county-authorized burn.
 
The burn ban will automatically lift after the drought index falls below 500 for seven consecutive days.

Sarasota County Fire Department asks all residents to stay vigilant during these dry conditions and to take the following actions to protect their families and homes from fire danger:

  • Create three zones of defensible space around your home or business.
  • Clear trash and dead vegetation from the yard.
  • Remove leaves and debris from roof, gutters and under decks.
  • Have a plan and an emergency preparedness kit packed in case you need to evacuate quickly, especially if your home is near wildlands.
  • Monitor local media for updates on road closures, smoke conditions and other hazards.
  • Use extreme caution when grilling, camping and discarding cigarettes.
  • Don’t use anything (i.e. lawn mowers) that may create sparks outside on dry, windy days.
  • If you see something, say something! Call 911 if you see fire in your area.

In case of a wildfire, nearby residents are urged to follow the directions from authorities, which may include evacuations in localized areas.
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
