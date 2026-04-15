Fort Meade AI data center project hits roadblock over new water rules

An AI data center project received unanimous approval from the Fort Meade City Commission, but it’s now facing another challenge.

The facility, which would sit on more than 1,300 acres in Polk County, could use up to 50,000 gallons of water per day.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District sent a letter to Fort Meade officials saying they can’t use the city’s existing water infrastructure to supply the center under new rules approved in December.

Southwest Florida Water Management District / Courtesy

Instead, the city must apply for a new permit – and it must be approved by the water management district’s board during a public meeting.

Dozens of people spoke against the data center at the city commission meeting that lasted about four hours.

Real estate agent Danielle Evans said such a large data center could damage the city’s housing prices.

“These facilities introduce persistent low-frequency noise, large substations, and transmission lines,” she said. “These conditions are incompatible with the rural residential character that defines Fort Meade.”

Other residents, like Kenneth Webb, worry about the environmental impacts the center could have on the rural area.

“Fort Meade is one of those rare areas in Polk County where we can go out in our backyard, look up, and say ‘hey, there’s the Milky Way,’” he said. “With the construction of this thing so close to our town, we’ll lose that night sky. For a lot of us, that affects our quality of life.”

And others, like Heather Grant, expressed disappointment with the commission.

“You are all elected with the understanding you would protect us, our children, and the elderly,” she said. “Step up. Don’t sell us out, or you’ll kill the town.”

After listening to about two hours of public comment, commissioners unanimously approved the project.

The city now must receive a new permit from the water management district for the project to move forward.