Manta rays can no longer be caught for aquariums overseas

Florida environmental officials have banned the transport of manta rays to aquariums overseas.

It was spurred by a video that surfaced last July of a fishing boat off the Panhandle hauling aboard an exhausted manta ray. The endangered species was then sent to a SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi.

"I do believe that we should not export the manta rays to internationally, other countries. I believe that they should be here in America," said Rodney Baretto, chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "Leave them alone."

The rule would still allow manta rays to be taken to domestic aquariums. Baretto said only one place — the Georgia Aquarium — is large enough to qualify for a permit.

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"If Georgia Aquarium, let's say, loses one of their manta rays and they need one in the future, I think we have the ability to help them get one," he said. "We should leave that ability open. I think that that ability should come to the commission though. And not just somebody getting a permit and going out and doing that."

Now, an aquarium that is looking to get an endangered species such as a manta ray or queen conch will have to get approval from the wildlife commission, instead of just filing for a permit.

The viral video resulted in a bill being proposed by Rep. Lindsay Cross of Pinellas County that would ban collecting and transporting endangered or threatened marine species for "education or exhibition purposes." It didn't pass during the recent legislative session.