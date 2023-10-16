© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars. 3d render
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's reported COVID cases continue to fall, but deaths pass 91,500

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT

The latest data from the state Department of Health showed yet another decrease in cases during over the past month, with 6,380 positives during the week that started Oct. 6.

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Florida, while new COVID-19 cases have dropped in recent weeks.

The state Department of Health on Friday released a report that showed 91,590 Florida residents had died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.

That was up from 91,178 deaths in a report issued two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The report also showed a decrease in COVID-19 cases during the past month. It said 7,422 new cases were reported during the week that started Sept. 29, and 6,380 cases were reported during the week that started Oct. 6.

As a comparison, 23,980 cases were reported during the week that started Aug. 25.

The department releases COVID-19 data every two weeks. Here are numbers of new cases reported over the 10 most recent weeks:

  • Week starting Aug. 4: 18,555
  • Week starting Aug. 11: 18,534
  • Week starting Aug. 18: 23,511
  • Week starting Aug. 25: 23,980
  • Week starting Sept. 1: 19,040
  • Week starting Sept. 8: 15,706
  • Week starting Sept. 15: 10,929
  • Week starting Sept. 22: 9,569
  • Week starting Sept. 29: 7,422
  • Week starting: Oct. 6: 6,380

Health News Florida COVID-19CoronavirusFlorida Department of Health
