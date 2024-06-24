© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Misconception about birth control is spreading on social media

WUSF | By Cathy Carter
Published June 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A man's hand holds a Iphone 13 Pro Max with social media apps, against the background of a laptop. Blurred background. Selective focus.
Photosbypatrik/Getty Images
/
iStock Editorial
Social media use is widespread among young adults. More than 90% of Americans between 18 and 29 reported having used YouTube, while 78% said they had used Instagram, and 62% used TikTok.

Several studies reveal that influencers are sharing unsubstantiated claims about the side effects of contraceptives, ranging from infertility to depression.

Using hormonal contraception like birth control pills and intrauterine devices can come with side effects, though most doctors say the risk of severe problems is low. 

But in a new report published in the journal, Health Communication, researchers found that a growing number of social media influencers are telling their followers that hormonal contraception causes issues ranging from depression to weight gain.

Researcher Emily Pfender, says about 70% of those influencers promote lifestyle and wellness topics.

"A common discussion among content creators is they are discontinuing their hormonal contraceptive and starting less effective nonhormonal options and they are advocating for the discontinuation of hormonal contraception,” Pfender said. 

The report’s authors say the false or misleading health claims are concerning, given that social media is the primary way most young people access information about sexual health. 

And after the fall of Roe v. Wade,some health professionals say such behaviors may contribute to unintended pregnancies.

Pfender says young people are especially vulnerable to social media influencers on platforms like YouTube and Tik Tok.

"When there's a high connection and high perceived similarities between the person viewing and the influencer, people are more likely to take their advice, and to alter their behaviors" Pfender said." 

Pfender says more influencers are reporting that they've stopped using birth control pills or injectable devices due to unsubstantiated claims about health issues.

But professional organizations such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say today’s hormonal contraceptive options are both safe and effective.
Tags
Health News Florida ContraceptionHealth News FloridaSocial Media
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now