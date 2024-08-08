© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Teledoc calls and dental visits are offered free for those affected by Debby

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:07 PM EDT
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 8:11 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm over northern Florida, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.
AP
/
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 8:11 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm over northern Florida, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

Free health care is being offered for those affected by Hurricane Debby.

Virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health is offering free telehealth visits for Floridians. Providers can diagnose non-emergency conditions and write prescriptions.

To make an appointment, call the Teladoc natural disaster hotline at 855-225-5032.

The Florida Dental Access Guide is another instance of post-Debby care with 7 million Floridians living in areas with dental care provider shortages. The guide provides information about self-directed dental care, finding a dentist, Florida Medicaid and more.

Led by Florida Voices for Health and Florida Oral Health Alliance, the guide aims to increase care statewide for all demographics. The guide can be found at fldentalguide.org.

