Teledoc calls and dental visits are offered free for those affected by Debby

Free health care is being offered for those affected by Hurricane Debby.

Virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health is offering free telehealth visits for Floridians. Providers can diagnose non-emergency conditions and write prescriptions.

To make an appointment, call the Teladoc natural disaster hotline at 855-225-5032.

The Florida Dental Access Guide is another instance of post-Debby care with 7 million Floridians living in areas with dental care provider shortages. The guide provides information about self-directed dental care, finding a dentist, Florida Medicaid and more.

Led by Florida Voices for Health and Florida Oral Health Alliance, the guide aims to increase care statewide for all demographics. The guide can be found at fldentalguide.org.

