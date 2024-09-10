© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A mosquito-borne illness advisory for Sarasota County was issued due to West Nile

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published September 10, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
mosquito on a person's arm
Creative Commons
Several of the mosquito species found in Florida are capable of transmitting diseases to humans, horses and other animals, the health department said.

Three sentinel chickens recently tested positive for West Nile virus in the county. While mosquitoes tend to be a year-round problem in Florida, heavy rains with flooding tend to increase their presence.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory after three sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile virus.

“The risk of transmission to humans has increased,” the agency said in a news release.

The advisory is scheduled to end Sunday.

The health department and county mosquito management said they are continuing surveillance and prevention efforts. They also have advised residents to take basic precautions to limit exposure to mosquitoes, which spread viruses through bites.

“Staff are continuing their normal daily surveillance and larvicide treatments to manage the mosquito population,” Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services said in a news release Monday. “Completion of missions will be weather permitting.”

Mosquito-borne diseases in Florida include West Nile, Eastern equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis. Others can be brought into the state through international travel, including chikungunya fever, dengue fever, malaria, yellow fever and Rift Valley fever.

Symptoms of these illnesses can range from mild to very severe.

Several of the mosquito species found in Florida are capable of transmitting diseases to humans, horses and other animals, the health department said.

While mosquitoes tend to be a year-round problem in Florida, heavy rains with major flooding tend to increase their presence. To limit the insects, residents should practice drain and cover: emptying stagnant pools of water and wearing clothing that covers arms and legs.

Northern Sarasota County faced mosquito alerts through much of summer 2023 after seven cases of locally acquired malaria were found. They were part of the nation's first locally transmitted malaria outbreak since 2003, when eight people tested positive for malaria in Palm Beach.

For information on Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services, visit https://bit.ly/3rKW114.

Copyright 2024 Health News Florida

Tags
Health News Florida Health News FloridaMosquitoesWest Nile VirusSarasota County
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now