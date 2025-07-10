Extreme heat threatens Florida seniors. Here's how to stay safe in the sun

With record-breaking temperatures scorching Central Florida, a local doctor is urging older adults to take extra precautions against the heat.

This warning carries added weight in Florida, which has the highest percentage of adults over 65 in the nation. Dr. Muhammad Sohel, a certified family medicine specialist at CenterWell Senior Primary Care in Orlando, says the body's natural defenses against heat decline with age.

"So, for example, sweating is the way that our body cools off, our body is capable of dilating our blood vessels which brings blood closer to the surface of the skin which helps exchange the heat, and our thirst mechanisms let us know it's time to drink some water," he said.

As these protective functions weaken, older adults become more susceptible to heat-related complications, including dehydration and heat stroke.

Because the ability to cope with extreme temperatures diminishes over time, Sohel says prevention is key. That starts with knowing when to avoid the sun.

"Normally the sun is at its peak at noon, but there's a little bit of a thermal lag, which is when the ground heats up, and so usually 3 to 4 p.m. is actually the hottest part of the day," Sohel said.

If older adults must be outside during peak hours, he recommends using hats, umbrellas and sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

Hydration is also critical. A simple rule of thumb: Take your body weight, divide it by three, and drink that number in fluid ounces of water daily. For example, someone who weighs 150 pounds should aim for 50 ounces of water.

Heat-related illness can progress quickly and often goes unnoticed until it becomes serious. Sohel says loved ones and caregivers should be alert to early warning signs.

"Generalized weakness, nausea, profuse sweating and unfortunately sometimes even the symptoms that people do recognize are a little more progressive and may be episodes of lightheadedness, fainting and confusion," he said.

With summer heat intensifying, Sohel encourages older adults to listen to their bodies and take steps to stay cool and safe.



