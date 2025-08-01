© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars. 3d render
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID deaths top 1,200, remaining below pace of previous years

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published August 1, 2025 at 12:15 AM EDT
illustration showing a map of florida next to a large covid molecule
WUSF

The number of Florida resident deaths linked to COVID-19 this year has topped 1,200.

Data posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website showed 1,201 reported deaths, up from 1,144 a week earlier.

The pace of deaths this year is far lower than during the past five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in early 2020, with a reported 23,351 deaths that year. Deaths totaled 39,877 in 2021; 21,319 in 2022; 8,449 in 2023; and 6,025 in 2024, according to the Department of Health.

Broward County has had the largest number of reported deaths this year, with 90. It is followed by Miami-Dade County, with 85; Palm Beach County, with 82; Pinellas County, with 71; Hillsborough County, with 68; Polk County, with 67; Orange County, with 55; and Volusia County, with 53.
Tags
Health News Florida COVID-19Health News Florida
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
  1. Florida's surgeon general calls for more study of people injured by COVID mRNA vaccines
  2. COVID-19 campus shutdown case involving the University of Florida gets go-ahead
  3. Florida's COVID-19 deaths top 1,100 in 2025. It's a far lower pace than the previous five years
  4. Appeal filed after judge rules for USF in class-action suit over fees during campus COVID closures
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe