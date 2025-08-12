Two family members take us to the front lines of caregiving

We revisit two segments from our "Caregiver Journeys" series on this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Caregiving is one of the fastest-growing health care needs in the United States, with over 53 million adults providing unpaid care to a loved one — many while managing full-time jobs and other domestic responsibilities.

We highlight the often-invisible yet deeply universal stories of two women who became caregivers for their aging mothers.

In the first segment, Kitty Ribar, of St. Augustine, describes how she and her family provided supplemental care for their mother, who spent the final 15 years of her life in a nursing facility.

Then, we hear from Sheila Collins, of Scottsdale, Arizona, who devotes 35 hours a week to care for her 97-year-old mother, who still lives independently.

Both stories explore the real-life challenges and sacrifices caregivers face, while offering insights, support and hope to those navigating similar situations.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

