West Nile virus detected in north Pinellas, prompting a mosquito-borne illness advisory

West Nile virus has been detected in sentinel chickens throughout the state, including north Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

One human case was reported the week of Aug. 10-16 in Clay County, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest arbovirus report. Since July, sentinel chickens have tested positive in Alachua, Bay, Charlotte, Leon, Orange, Pinellas, Volusia and Walton.

In Pinellas, health officials on Wednesday issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory.

The county health department said positive tests were taken from chickens in Oldsmar and east Tarpon Springs. In response, a mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued.

To combat the spread, Pinellas is initiating enhanced mosquito treatments such as additional truck fogging, aerial larviciding and ground inspection for breeding locations.

“Our staff are working long hours across the county to apply preventative treatments for mosquitoes,” said Alissa Berro, section manager for Pinellas County Mosquito Control and Vegetation Management.

Health officials encourage residents to take these prevention measures against mosquito bites:

Dress in light-colored, long-sleeved clothing with closed-toed shoes.

Use an insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Dump or cover standing water, which can include debris from recent storms holding water. That includes containers and plants.

Use screens on open windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes.

“We’re forecast to get a lot of rain this weekend, so it’ll be important for residents to dump standing water after it accumulates – that’ll take away mosquito breeding grounds,” Berro said.

West Nile is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is primarily spread by the bite of an infected Culex mosquito.

Most people infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms. Those that do show flu-like indicators such as fever, aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those with a weakened immune system are most at risk.

There is no treatment, but most people with mild West Nile recover, although fatigue and weakness can last for weeks, the CDC says.

Each year, more than 1,200 people develop a severe illness that affects the central nervous system, and more than 120 people die, the CDC reports.