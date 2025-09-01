A review of August's top health headlines includes raw milk and Legionnaires

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

Dr. Donna G. Ivery , an OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."

, an OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause." Dr. Amy Hessler , a neurologist at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville.

, a neurologist at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville. Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

Over 20 people are ill from campylobacter and E. coli after consuming raw milk from a Florida farm.

after consuming raw milk from a Florida farm. The death of musician Ozzy Osbourne brings renewed attention to Parkinson's and a variant of the disease, Parkinsonism.

Scientists in the U.K. have successfully used a groundbreaking in vitro fertilization technique that involves DNA from three people.

New research shows that making positive lifestyle changes can help delay cognitive decline and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem has left two dead and sickened 58 since late July.

Aggressive cancers are affecting younger adults.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

