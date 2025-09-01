© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
A review of August's top health headlines includes raw milk and Legionnaires

WJCT News | By WJCT - Jacksonville
Published September 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB/GYN and author of Not Your Granny's Menopause; Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida; and Dr. Amy Hessler, neurologist at Universal Neurological Care.
Stacey Bennett
Joining the show are OB-GYN Dr. Donna G. Ivery, infectious disease expert Chad Neilsen and neurologist Dr. Amy Hessler.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

  • Dr. Donna G. Ivery, an OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."
  • Dr. Amy Hessler, a neurologist at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville.
  • Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

  • Over 20 people are ill from campylobacter and E. coli after consuming raw milk from a Florida farm.
  • The death of musician Ozzy Osbourne brings renewed attention to Parkinson's and a variant of the disease, Parkinsonism.
  • Scientists in the U.K. have successfully used a groundbreaking in vitro fertilization technique that involves DNA from three people.
  • New research shows that making positive lifestyle changes can help delay cognitive decline and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.
  • A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem has left two dead and sickened 58 since late July.
  • Aggressive cancers are affecting younger adults. 

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

WJCT - Jacksonville
