Hepatitis B is rising in Florida. The vaccine against it will soon be optional for infants

Florida is lifting school mandates for some vaccines, including the shot to prevent hepatitis B, a disease that can cause liver cancer, despite state department of health data that hepatitis B cases have risen sharply over the past two decades.

There were 11 acute cases — or new infections — in Florida children in 2023, the most in a single year since 2001.

In 2005, Florida had 597 cases of chronic hepatitis B, the type of infection that can lead to cancer and severe disease. By 2023, the latest year for which data is available, that number leapt nearly tenfold to 5,694.

Infectious disease doctors said there is no medical reason to remove a state requirement for hepatitis B vaccines for infants and school-age children.

"It's a very safe vaccine,” said Dr. Scott Weaver, an infectious disease expert at the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Weaver described the decision announced by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo this month to start lifting all vaccine mandates in the state as “very concerning,” and a "mistake."

Ladapo likened vaccine mandates to “slavery,” and vowed to act swiftly to change rules that require vaccines against hepatitis B, varicella (or chickenpox), haemophilus influenza type b (Hib), and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines. Those could be lifted through a rule-making process in 90 days.

Florida is the first state to initiate such a sweeping change. Other immunizations are written into state statutes and would require legislation to change, including vaccines for polio, diphtheria, rubeola, rubella, pertussis, mumps, and tetanus.

Pediatricians weigh in

The Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP) is against altering state immunization requirements for schoolchildren, and is lobbying lawmakers to maintain mandates for vaccines against polio, measles and other diseases.

“I don't believe there is a single vaccine that is not important,” said Dr. Rana Alissa, FCAAP president. “Every vaccine counts, and the reason why people are living longer is because of these vaccines. Children are healthier than any time because of these vaccines.”

As vaccine hesitancy spreads nationwide, fueled in part by the rise to power of prominent skeptics like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., some parents say they are wary of the shot, questioning why a baby should be exposed in their first day of life to an infection that can be spread by sexual contact.

The hepatitis B shot is “not a live, replicating virus, unlike some vaccines, so almost anybody can take it. It can be given to very young babies, and it's very effective,” explained Weaver.

Hepatitis B can also spread via needles and contaminated blood products, and vaccination early in life is the safest way to prevent the spread, he said.

“Sexually transmitted diseases, although we think that we can control them with behavior, it doesn't usually work out that way, and so vaccination is a much safer bet than hoping that your children will remain inactive sexually when they reach that age and not acquire the infection as a teenager, or early stage adult,” said Weaver.

'Dangerous and confusing'

Statewide, overall vaccination rates among children entering kindergarten for the entire recommended immunization schedule have dipped to 89%, which is below the 95% threshold needed for herd immunity against a host of contagious diseases.

Alissa lamented the misinformation that parents are hearing and seeing online, coupled with anti-vaccine rhetoric from the state’s top medical officer.

“The conflicting messages here, they're so dangerous. They're so confusing,” she said.

“When you have a lay person listening to this and that, and ‘I said so,’ and ‘he said so,’ and everyone is saying something differently, we're confusing them. You should not confuse the public.”

The Florida Department of Health said vaccines will remain available to those who want them.

"The update does not limit access to vaccines and instead removes the state mandate for the stated vaccines," the statement said.

"Medical freedoms are the focus, and these vaccines will remain available to families throughout Florida. Parents are encouraged to consult with their health care providers when making health care decisions for their children."