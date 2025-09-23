Sickle cell research center in St. Petersburg has grand opening

The Foundation For Sickle Cell Disease Research St. Petersburg Center for Excellence had its grand opening ceremony Sunday.

The facility joins 14 other foundation-led centers across the state. It has been open for approximately two months.

Offering various programs to help with case and medical management as well as social work services, the nonprofit’s team is dedicated to making a difference for sickle cell disease patients.

These patients can receive treatments such as transcranial Doppler ultrasounds and IV therapies at each center.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, sickle cell disease is an illness that impacts hemoglobin or the “major protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells.”

This causes red blood cells to be inadequately shaped and can result in blocked blood flow. Implications include severe pain, stroke, lung issues, infections and kidney disease.

State Sen. Darryl Rouson, who spoke at the event, played a key role in bringing the center to St. Petersburg. Since 2021, he has procured more than $30 million for the Foundation For Sickle Cell Disease Research. Part of those funds have helped create centers, including the St. Petersburg location.

Rouson was able to secure funding this year to cover transportation needs for patients. Each of the foundation’s 15 centers will receive two vans.

“This is the first time in St. Petersburg that a community operation like a sickle cell disease treatment center has opened up,” he said. “It’s significant that we have treatment and a cure, but it needs to be accessible and close to the people who need it.”

Alongside treatment, the facility will be a place for clinical research.

The center is dedicated to Mary Murph, the founder and president of the St. Petersburg chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America.

She became an advocate for sickle cell research over 50 years ago after her two daughters were diagnosed with the condition. One of them died from the disease.

“Everyone knows the work – the tireless work – that she’s put into getting out information and getting people to treatment,” Rouson added. “She is most deserving of this honor.”

