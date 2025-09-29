What is sudden cardiac arrest? And why hands-only CPR is a skill everyone should learn

On this week's program, a morning run becomes a race against time for a jogger whose heart suddenly stops beating.

Considered a "silent killer," sudden cardiac arrest strikes without warning, and seconds could mean the difference between life and death.

In this discussion, heart health experts explain what sudden cardiac arrest does to the body, why hands-only CPR is a lifesaving skill everyone should learn, and how community organizations are working together to improve survival and recovery.

Guests:



Dr. Dale Mueller, cardiovascular surgeon and chairman of the medical executive staff at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Reed Hammond, CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and chair of the 2025 First Coast American Heart Walk.

Caitlin Brunell, CEO of the American Heart Association in Jacksonville.

Then, we talk with a pioneer in neurodegenerative diseases who broke medical barriers and glass ceilings is breaking her silence.

In her memoir, "Disorderly Movements: A Neurologist's Adventures in the Lab and Life," neurologist Dr. Anne Young reflects on her cutting-edge research into movement disorders, her personal struggles with bipolar disorder and why vulnerability in medicine matters.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host, Dr. Joe Sirven, is a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

