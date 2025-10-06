© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
September's top health headlines include vaccine guidelines, Tylenol and kissing bugs

Published October 6, 2025 at 11:31 PM EDT
"What's Health" host Dr. Joe Sirven discusses the month's biggest health care stories with OB-GYN Dr. Donna G. Ivery, infectious disease expert Chad Neilsen and family physician Dr. Tina Ardon.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

  • Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."
  • Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando.
  • Dr. Tina Ardon, family physician with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

The topics they'll review:

  • The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is weighing possible changes to longstanding guidance on vaccines for hepatitis B, COVID-19, flu and MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella).
  • Federal health officials raise new concerns about Tylenol use during pregnancy, suggesting a possible link to autism.
  • An increase in fall-related deaths among older adults in the U.S. over past decades is linked to the rising use of certain prescription medications. 
  • According to new research, Chagas disease, spread by "kissing bugs," is considered endemic in the United States. 

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

