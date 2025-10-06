September's top health headlines include vaccine guidelines, Tylenol and kissing bugs
"What's Health" host Dr. Joe Sirven discusses the month's biggest health care stories with OB-GYN Dr. Donna G. Ivery, infectious disease expert Chad Neilsen and family physician Dr. Tina Ardon.
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.
Guests:
- Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."
- Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando.
- Dr. Tina Ardon, family physician with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
The topics they'll review:
- The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is weighing possible changes to longstanding guidance on vaccines for hepatitis B, COVID-19, flu and MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella).
- Federal health officials raise new concerns about Tylenol use during pregnancy, suggesting a possible link to autism.
- An increase in fall-related deaths among older adults in the U.S. over past decades is linked to the rising use of certain prescription medications.
- According to new research, Chagas disease, spread by "kissing bugs," is considered endemic in the United States.
The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.
