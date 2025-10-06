September's top health headlines include vaccine guidelines, Tylenol and kissing bugs

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

Dr. Donna G. Ivery , OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."

, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause." Chad Neilsen , director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando.

, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando. Dr. Tina Ardon, family physician with the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

The topics they'll review:



The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is weighing possible changes to longstanding guidance on vaccines for hepatitis B, COVID-19, flu and MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella).

Federal health officials raise new concerns about Tylenol use during pregnancy, suggesting a possible link to autism.

An increase in fall-related deaths among older adults in the U.S. over past decades is linked to the rising use of certain prescription medications.

According to new research, Chagas disease, spread by "kissing bugs," is considered endemic in the United States.



The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2025 WJCT News 89.9