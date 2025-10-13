Stroke-surviving cowboy and neurosurgeon share stories of resilience, innovation

In his early 30s and at the height of his career, a rodeo champion's life took an unexpected turn when he suffered a stroke brought on by a hidden heart defect.

Stran Smith, a 2025 ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee, discusses his diagnosis with patent foramen ovale and how his plight to get back in the saddle inspired him to use his platform to help others.

Stran Smith Stran Smith was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in July. In 2003, he suffered a stroke, which was caused by a tiny hole in his heart that he’d had since birth.

Then, a celebration of healers and health care innovators.

We kick off our new spotlight series with Dr. Ricardo Hanel, an internationally recognized neurosurgeon and pioneer in treating brain aneurysms and complex cerebrovascular conditions.

He has led groundbreaking advances in minimally invasive techniques that are saving lives and changing the game in brain and stroke care. He discusses the art of neurosurgery and what it takes to remain calm under pressure when every second matters.

