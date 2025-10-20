Turning complex health data into clear patient guidance

On this episode of "What's Health," using data to deliver palatable and trustworthy health information.

Host Dr. Joe Sirven speaks with epidemiologist and data scientist Katelyn Jetelina, widely known as "Your Local Epidemiologist." Her work has made complex public health data accessible to millions of people.

Sirven and Jetelina unpack how data, when translated with empathy and precision, can cut through fear and misinformation, helping patients make informed health care decisions.

Then, according to the American Cancer Society, about 80,000 adults ages 20 to 39 are diagnosed with cancer each year in the U.S. The prevalence of cancer in young adults is on the rise, compelling them to put dreams on hold to confront this critical diagnosis.

Psychologist Cristina Pozo-Kaderman shares her insights about the emotional challenges these patients face, how loved ones can offer meaningful support and the vital role of mental health care in helping patients find strength and purpose as they fight to survive.

Pozo-Kaderman is the author of "Coping with Cancer in Early Adulthood: From Diagnosis to Treatment to Day-to-Day Life Changes."

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

