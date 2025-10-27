Doctors on improving access to depression treatment and managing NPH

Depression reshapes the lives of those it affects through symptoms such as fatigue, anxiety and withdrawal.

On "What's Health," psychiatrist Dr. Joshua Eloge highlights the importance of recognizing early signs, breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness and improving access to care.

Eloge is the associate director of the Women's Board Depression Treatment Research at Rush University in Chicago.

Then, the show examines normal pressure hydrocephalus — or NPH — a treatable condition mistaken for dementia or aging. Marked by memory loss, a shuffling gait and incontinence, NPH has gained national attention after musician Billy Joel's recent diagnosis.

Dr. Ricardo Hanel, director of the Baptist Neurological Institute, discusses the STRIDE clinical trial, a study testing a minimally invasive and safer alternative to traditional brain shunts. Early results show fewer complications and faster recovery, providing new hope for patients.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.



