October's top health headlines: chikungunya, alcohol and dementia, and ‘inflammaging’

WJCT News | By WJCT News
Published November 4, 2025 at 12:22 AM EST
The show's medical panel: Dr. Jose Posas, left, Dr. Sarah Bodin and Chad Neilsen.

Dr. Joe Sirven and his panel of medical experts discuss this month's biggest health care headlines, from shifting trends in obesity rates to inflammation’s effect on aging.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

  • Dr. Jose Posas, practicing neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
  • Dr. Sarah Bodin, anesthesiologist and obesity medicine internist.
  • Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

  • Measles cases in South Carolina are on the rise as health officials in New York confirm the state's first case of chikungunya.
  • A new study finds that even light alcohol consumption can increase dementia risk. 
  • Obesity rates in some states are shrinking, but recent federal funding cuts may thwart obesity prevention efforts.
  • How "inflammaging" can speed up aging and contribute to serious conditions like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's. 

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

WJCT News
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
