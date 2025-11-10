High-risk pregnancy: How to spot the signs and protect mom and baby

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a nationally recognized maternal-fetal medicine expert discusses some of the complications associated with high-risk pregnancy such as preeclampsia, preterm labor and gestational diabetes.

Dr. Alan Peaceman, an OB-GYM, explores early warning signs, disparities in maternal care and what every family should know to stay safe when pregnancy takes an unexpected turn.

Peaceman is the author of "Understanding High-Risk Pregnancy: A Patient's Guide to Prenatal Complications."

In the later segment, a discussion on protecting children beyond birth. Gun violence has become one of the most critical public health crises facing youth in the United States. The toll is felt nationwide in communities from classrooms to exam rooms.

Pediatrician, advocate and U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Annie Andrews joins the program to talk about trauma she's witnessed and the policies she believes could save lives.

Andrews brings medical insight and moral urgency to a vital conversation and shares why she has chosen to take her advocacy beyond the clinic and to the campaign trail.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

