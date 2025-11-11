By the numbers: A one-week snapshot of medical marijuana sales in Florida
Medical marijuana operators in Florida sold more than 141,000 ounces of smokable cannabis from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at 734 dispensaries scattered throughout the state, according to the latest report from the state Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
Here are the top sales of whole-flower cannabis during the week-long period, in ounces.
- Trulieve: 48,767
- MÜV: 15,603
- Curaleaf Florida, LLC: 13,336
- Ayr Cannabis Dispensary: 9,006
- Surterra Wellness: 6,504
- Sunnyside: 6,406
- Sanctuary Cannabis: 6,033
- Jungle Boys: 5,123
- Green Dragon: 4,326
- Fluent: 4,196
Source: Florida Department of Health