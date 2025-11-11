© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
By the numbers: A one-week snapshot of medical marijuana sales in Florida

WUSF
Published November 10, 2025 at 11:49 PM EST
A man and a woman in white Trulieve shirts stand behind a counter at a Trulieve medical marijuana store.
Julio Ochoa
/
WUSF
Trulieve had the most sales of whole-flower cannabis during the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

Operators sold more than 141,000 ounces of smokable cannabis from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Medical marijuana operators in Florida sold more than 141,000 ounces of smokable cannabis from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at 734 dispensaries scattered throughout the state, according to the latest report from the state Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

Here are the top sales of whole-flower cannabis during the week-long period, in ounces.

  • Trulieve: 48,767
  • MÜV: 15,603
  • Curaleaf Florida, LLC: 13,336
  • Ayr Cannabis Dispensary: 9,006
  • Surterra Wellness: 6,504
  • Sunnyside: 6,406
  • Sanctuary Cannabis: 6,033
  • Jungle Boys: 5,123
  • Green Dragon: 4,326
  • Fluent: 4,196

Source: Florida Department of Health
