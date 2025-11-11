By the numbers: A one-week snapshot of medical marijuana sales in Florida

Medical marijuana operators in Florida sold more than 141,000 ounces of smokable cannabis from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at 734 dispensaries scattered throughout the state, according to the latest report from the state Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

Here are the top sales of whole-flower cannabis during the week-long period, in ounces.

Trulieve : 48,767

: 48,767 MÜV : 15,603

: 15,603 Curaleaf Florida , LLC: 13,336

, LLC: 13,336 Ayr Cannabis Dispensary : 9,006

: 9,006 Surterra Wellness : 6,504

: 6,504 Sunnyside: 6,406

6,406 Sanctuary Cannabis: 6,033

6,033 Jungle Boys: 5,123

5,123 Green Dragon : 4,326

: 4,326 Fluent: 4,196

Source: Florida Department of Health