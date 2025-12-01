Gratitude for the mind: Celebrating what makes us human

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

From strengthening memory pathways to stabilizing moods, this episode's conversation is on the ways music shapes the brain.

Neurologist, musician and author of "Music Between the Ears: How Musical Engagement Powers the Human Brain," Dr. Samuel Markind explains how melodies unlock memories - even in people with advanced cognitive decline.

Markind also discusses how music affects emotional balance and why actively engaging with music, even singing in the shower or drumming on a desk, can boost brain health. He also shares simple ways families can use music to connect with loved ones during the holiday season.

Then, an NFL icon embarks on a life-saving mission off the field. Retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees shares why he teamed up with Abbott Laboratories and the Big Ten Conference for the We Give Blood campaign.

Brees, who attended Purdue University, encourages blood donations and reflects on how gratitude and purpose guide his charity work.

Finally, we are introduced to an art studio where healing and creativity intersect.

After a life-altering diagnosis, a Parkinson's patient unexpectedly discovered that painting reduced her symptoms.

Now a professional artist, Margaret Kohn shares how simple brushstrokes reduced her tremors, restored moments of clarity and opened a new outlet for self-expression.

With honesty and gratitude, she explains how art transformed her relationship with Parkinson's and why she views her diagnosis as a gift.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

