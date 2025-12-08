© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida hospitals shine on Forbes Top 100 list, with 11 earning five-star ratings

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:56 PM EST
Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville stood out as a multicategory leader on the 2026 Forbes Top 100 hospital list, with five stars for overall performance, patient outcomes and patient experience.
The state accounted for nearly a third of the top 100 hospitals nationally in the inaugural rankings based on CMS data in four categories: patient outcomes, best practices, value and patient experience.

Florida was a standout in Forbes’ inaugural Top Hospitals list, claiming 29 spots in the nation’s highest-rated 100 facilities.

The list, released Thursday, includes 11 Florida hospitals with an overall rating of five stars – the highest grade awarded. That was the second most of any state, trailing California’s 13. Eighteen more from Florida earned four stars.

Forbes said it produced the list to help consumers identify general acute care hospitals that consistently deliver high-quality, high-value care.

Hospitals were assessed on patient outcomes, best practices, value and patient experience, and Florida’s representation highlighted depth and excellence. The hospitals earning four or five stars in overall score made up the top 100.

ALSO READ: AdventHealth Orlando earns top Florida spot in annual hospital rankings by U.S. News

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville stood out as a multicategory leader, with five stars for overall performance, patient outcomes and patient experience.

Florida hospitals showed strength in patient outcomes, with a dozen facilities earning five stars in this category. Standouts include AdventHealth Daytona Beach, Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers and the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

High ratings for best practices were rarer. The category rewarded adherence to safety protocols, evidence-based standards and innovative care models. Florida still placed multiple hospitals, with five stars awarded to Baptist Health West Kendall Baptist Hospital, AdventHealth Fish Memorial, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Consumer-focused metrics show a slightly different picture. Six Florida hospitals were rated five stars for value: AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City), AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Sarasota Memorial Hospital (Venice campus), and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. Patient experience ratings mirrored this pattern, with the same six facilities at the top.

Of the roughly 2,500 hospitals that met Forbes’ inclusion criteria, 253 earned five‑star overall ratings and 509 earned four stars. The methodology used independently validated measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Large systems dominate the overall top scores, but select independent hospitals excel in specific areas, showing that excellence isn’t confined to the biggest names.

Forbes said the report was developed in collaboration with an advisory panel of clinicians, researchers, health policy experts and patient advocates, along with Inovalon, a health care data and analytics firm. Forbes specified there was no fee to be considered or selected.

Florida hospitals in Forbes Top 100

Florida hospitals stars by category

Hospital All Out BP Val PE
AdventHealth Daytona Beach 55324
AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City)54345
AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares)55344
AdventHealth Zephyrhills 55343
Baptist Health West Kendall (Miami)54534
Cleveland Clinic Indian River (Vero Beach)55132
Lee Memorial (Fort Myers)55233
Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)55235
No. Okaloosa Medical Center (Crestview)55332
Santa Rosa Medical Center (Milton)55242
Sarasota Memorial Hospital 55233
AdventHealth DeLand 44433
AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach44433
AdventHealth Palm Coast 45232
AdventHealth Ocala43333
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel 44335
Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola44542
Ascension St. Vincent's Southside (Jacksonville)44333
Baptist Hospital (Pensacola)45144
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors45323
Holy Cross Health (Fort Lauderdale)45222
Jupiter Medical Center (Jupiter)45313
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center 45423
Mease Dunedin Hospital 44235
Memorial Hospital Miramar 43535
Sarasota Memorial (North Venice)44235
St. Joseph's Hospital (Tampa)44335
UF Health Shands (Gainesville)44344
Viera Hospital (Melbourne)45234
Key: All = Overall, Out = Outcomes, BP = Best Practices, Val = Value, PE = Patient Experience. .

Health News Florida
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
