October's top health headlines: infant botulism, listeria and hormone therapy warnings

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:



Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.

The topics they'll review:

A viral flu variant with seven new mutations is driving unprecedented outbreaks abroad.

A recent study found that children born to mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are more likely to be diagnosed with autism.

SSRIs, widely used to treat depression and anxiety in adolescents, may suppress sexual development in teens.

Federal health officials have expanded an urgent recall of all of some formula products after 15 infants were hospitalized with botulism.

A listeria contamination found in prepared pasta meals has sickened at least 27 people and resulted in six deaths.

The FDA announced plans to remove its long-standing black box warning from menopause hormone replacement therapy.

A new cohort study in JAMA Network Open shows that unexpected disruptions in daily routine significantly predict migraine risk.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

