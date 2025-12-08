October's top health headlines: infant botulism, listeria and hormone therapy warnings
Neurologist Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, OB-GYN Dr. Donna G. Ivery and Nemours Children's Health infectious disease expert Chad Neilsen discuss the month's biggest health topics.
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.
Guests:
- Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.
- Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."
- Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.
The topics they'll review:
- A viral flu variant with seven new mutations is driving unprecedented outbreaks abroad.
- A recent study found that children born to mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are more likely to be diagnosed with autism.
- SSRIs, widely used to treat depression and anxiety in adolescents, may suppress sexual development in teens.
- Federal health officials have expanded an urgent recall of all of some formula products after 15 infants were hospitalized with botulism.
- A listeria contamination found in prepared pasta meals has sickened at least 27 people and resulted in six deaths.
- The FDA announced plans to remove its long-standing black box warning from menopause hormone replacement therapy.
- A new cohort study in JAMA Network Open shows that unexpected disruptions in daily routine significantly predict migraine risk.
The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.
