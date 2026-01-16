© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Norovirus sickens more than 90 aboard a cruise out of Fort Lauderdale, CDC reports

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:00 AM EST
Holland America's MS Rotterdam
Holland America
According to the CDC, 85 passengers and nine crew members aboard the Holland America's Rotterdam becoming ill during the voyage.

The outbreak occurred on Holland America's Rotterdam during a voyage from Dec. 28 to Jan. 9. The cruise line notified the CDC on Jan. 8 after passengers and crew began reporting gastrointestinal illness.

A norovirus outbreak has been confirmed aboard a Holland America Line cruise ship that sailed out of Fort Lauderdale last month, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak occurred on the MS Rotterdam during a voyage from Dec. 28 to Jan. 9. The cruise line notified the CDC on Jan. 8 after passengers and crew began reporting gastrointestinal illness.

According to the CDC, 85 of the ship’s 2,593 passengers reported becoming ill during the voyage. Nine of 1,005 crew members also reported symptoms.

The predominant symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea, and norovirus was identified as the cause.

In response, Holland America Line increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, isolated sick passengers and crew, and collected stool samples for testing, according to the CDC.

The cruise line also consulted with the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, which remotely monitored the ship’s outbreak response and sanitation measures.
