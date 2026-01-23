Why you might want to pass on paper receipts from the store

You probably don’t think twice when grabbing your receipt after a grocery run, but research shows that slip of paper just might come with some hidden consequences.

Most receipts aren’t printed with ink. That’s because they’re coated with chemicals called bisphenols, and one in particular, called BPA. When heat touches the paper, the chemicals react, bringing the black letters on the paper to life.

But it comes with a catch: The same chemicals that make the words appear can also rub off and soak into your skin.

For years, BPA was the go-to chemical for printing receipts. But once inside the body, BPA acts like estrogen, throwing your hormones off balance. The result? Higher risks of hormone problems, fertility issues and even some cancers.

When BPA's effects became public, many retailers switched to its cousin, BPS, or bisphenol S, positioning it as a safer option. However, new studies suggest this might not be the case.

A 2019 study found that some pregnant women with higher levels of BPS were 68% more likely to develop gestational diabetes. Another study found children with more BPS in their urine had higher risks of insulin resistance and blood vessel issues.

Ultimately, experts say there’s enough evidence to avoid BPA and BPS as best you can — and to give other products containing those chemicals a wide berth.

You don’t need to stop shopping to stay safe. To limit exposure, experts advise holding receipts by the edges, discarding them quickly and washing your hands with soap afterward. Avoid hand sanitizer, which increases absorption.

And, when in doubt, go paperless. It cuts down on extra trash, too.