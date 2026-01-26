Alzheimer's advocates are in Tallahassee pushing for awareness initiative

Advocates for the estimated 580,000 seniors in Florida with Alzheimer's disease are reaching out to lawmakers in Tallahassee this week.

They'll start Monday by illuminating the Old Capitol in purple for their cause — a color that also symbolizes their bipartisan support.

Connie Kulp of Eustis, whose father-in-law is living with dementia, will be there for her second year meeting lawmakers or their aides.

ALSO READ: Rouson's name will go on USF mental health center

It's not a partisan issue, she said.

"That's one thing with Alzheimer's. It's not red. It's not blue. It is purple. And finding out so many of these people have connections. And the more people you talk to, the more connections you have. … And people will understand why this is so important."

The Alzheimer's Association is urging lawmakers to increase funding for its Brain Bus, which educates people all over the state about brain health along with early detection, caregiver support and emergency preparedness.

It's also advocating for more funding to reduce the waiting list for respite care — to give in-home caregivers a break — and for Alzheimer's research in the state.

Other bills the Legislature is considering nwould require dementia training for guardians and set minimum standards for memory care facilities.

The top legislative priority for the Alzheimer's Association in Florida is a publicly funded Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Awareness Initiative, which failed to pass last year.

Bills to create the awareness campaign have been filed in the House and Senate, and the Senate version, (SB 578) is moving along.

ALSO READ: Brain Bus connects rural communities to needed Alzheimer’s assistance

"So this is a legislation that we're very passionate about," said Jennifer Braisted, the state association's director of government affairs. "Florida is actually one of the only states with a large number of individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and with significant senior populations that actually currently does not fund a public awareness campaign."

The initiative would include advertising, a website, information on clinical trials, and resources and education for medical professionals.

In light of scientific advances, including FDA-approved treatments, Braisted says it's important that Floridians know what to look for and understand their brain health.

"[T]here's so many things that can be done that were not even a reality a decade ago," she said. "So it's just so critical that Florida residents understand brain health, what they can do to reduce their risk ... and then also understand the warning signs, so they're having these conversations with their doctors about their cognitive health."

The Senate bill, sponsored by Leon County Republican Corey Simon, goes before the Fiscal Policy Committee on Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 Central Florida Public Media