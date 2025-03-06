Florida legislators look into funding an Alzheimer's awareness campaign

“Alzheimer’s” is experienced by nearly 600,000 Floridians, which means their families and caregivers are impacted by it, too. Now, lawmakers are looking into legislation to beef up Florida’s response.

Priscilla Jean-Louis is a caregiver for her mother, Vera, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

“Our journey may have been completely different had I known what I know now," she said.

Jean-Louis is also an advocate for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

“The residents of Florida must be better educated on the importance of brain health and on reducing the risk of dementia, the warning signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s," she said, "so they can speak with their doctors about their cognitive health and, if diagnosed, be informed about what resources are available.”

Jean-Louis says a bill (SB 398) by Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess will help with that. The measure aims to expand public education about forms of dementia.

“Florida is one of the only states with a high prevalence of Alzheimer’s that currently does not fund a public awareness campaign or program for the disease," Jean-Louis said. "Education and awareness are critical components, especially for a disease that impacts so many families in our state and will continue to impact our communities for years to come.”

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes people to lose cognitive and bodily functions.

It’s estimated that the prevalence of the disease in Florida has increased significantly. Due to Florida’s number of residents older than 65 – 21 percent of the population – this number is expected to grow.

Jean-Louis is advocating for the bill, she says, so that families in the future can be more proactive and have more time with their loved ones.

Her work is personal for Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon. As he told the committee members hearing the bill, his mother has Alzheimer’s.

“You go through that stage of denial first," he said. "And you’re trying to find ways to …you’re trying to find ways to justify the forgetfulness that your parents are suffering with and you’re thinking it’s just a bout of … it’s just age.”

The Department of Elder Affairs oversees the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative, which provides services for people with Alzheimer’s and their families. The services include memory disorder clinics, respite care and other support services for caregivers.

Burgess’ bill requires the department to contract for the development and implementation of an Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Program. It requires the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee to evaluate the program each year and determine if future funding is needed.

A companion bill (HB 1065) was entered in the House by Rep. Danny Nix, R-Placida. If signed into law, it would take effect July 1.

“I tell people all the time: It’s probably the toughest disease to deal with for the families that have to deal with it," said Simon. "Because the person that has the Alzheimer’s – my mom still denies that she has it. And so you try to find places to smile and laugh when you can, but it’s … truly tough.”

According to a bill analysis, it’s estimated that more than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s. Research predicts that by 2060, there will be an 13 million.

Copyright 2025 WFSU