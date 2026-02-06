Pickleball eye injuries are on the rise, so grab those goggles

It’s a real pickle. New research shows that pickleball players are increasingly injuring their eyes, often seriously.

Pickleball is called America’s fastest-growing sport. All ages can play and have fun. A player need not be a sculpted athlete to compete. Perhaps unrelatedly, it is particularly popular among older adults.

The sport combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. A pickleball court is about a quarter of the size of a tennis court.

A study by Rutgers medical school researchers shows that from 2014 to 2021, an estimated 200 pickleball players visited an emergency room for treatment of an eye injury. The numbers, however, soon skyrocketed as the sport gained popularity.

The study says the number of eye injuries reported grew by more than 400 annually from 2021 to 2024.

The numbers are seemingly small, with just 3,100 eye injuries from 2014 to 2024. But 40% of those eye injuries occurred in 2024 alone.

Unfortunately, many recreational players don’t wear goggles.

One key to these injuries? The demographics of most players. The sport attracts anyone regardless of physical fitness or athleticism. Scientists note that less fit and inexperienced players are more prone to injury.

The plastic ball used in pickleball is deceptively fast, its speed all the more dangerous on the small court where players might be just 14 feet apart.

The hollow, perforated balls, akin to wiffle balls, can reach speeds of 60 miles per hour with newer paddles.

The study urges players and the sport’s governing body to adopt eye protection. An injury, after all, can occur in the blink of an eye.