Ave Maria clinic numbers reflect slowing of measles cases, last positive case was Feb. 2

An outbreak of measles cases among students at Ave Maria University in Collier County is on the decline.

The Mater Dei Clinic at the Collier County institution reported Friday that there had been no new testing in the previous 72 hours. Additionally, the clinic reported that the last positive case reported was on Feb. 2.

Overall, the clinic reported 20 people had reported positive test results. All those who tested positive were university students, the clinic said.

Individuals who may have been exposed, or who are interested in preventive options may contact Florida Department of Health in Collier. Pre- and postexposure options is available Monday through Friday at the Naples and Immokalee locations.

The numbers of cases are not reflected in state measles case statistics as the update was on Jan. 29.

ALSO READ: Measles is spreading across Florida. The state's updates lag more than a week

Official state health department statistics confirmed, as of Jan. 31, there were 15 cases of measles statewide, with four in Collier and Duval counties, and one in Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade and St. Johns counties.

More on measles from the Department of Health-Collier can be found here.

In neighboring Lee County, where one case has been reported as of Jan. 29, Lee Health said it is taking proactive steps to protect patients, staff and visitors across its facilities. Alongside public health partners, Lee Health continues to monitor the situation closely.

"Currently, Lee Health has no confirmed cases of measles," a news release from Lee Health said. "However, given the highly contagious nature of the virus, we are prioritizing community awareness, prevention, and readiness. Our clinical teams continue to follow established infection prevention protocols and coordinate with public health partners."

The release said that measles is a serious viral illness that can spread easily through the air and can lead to complications, particularly for young children, pregnant individuals and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a distinctive rash that spreads from the face downward.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles, health officials said. Individuals should contact primary care providers or the Florida Department of Health.

The Department of Health is offering the MMR vaccine for free.

Those who believe they may have been exposed to measles and are experiencing symptoms should call their primary care provider or Department of Health fist before going to a medical office, urgent care or hospital. Calling ahead allows health care teams to take appropriate precautions to protect others and limit the spread.

Copyright 2026 WGCU

