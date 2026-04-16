One measles case in Collier County increases Florida total to 145 for the year

After a one-week hiatus of no new measles cases, Florida reported one new patient - in Collier County - during the week ending April 11, which is the most recent data the state is making public.

According to the Florida Department of Health, that upped the state total to 145 cases and Collier's to 107 cases for 2026.

An outbreak of the disease in late January and early February that began at Ave Maria University in Collier infected at least 62 people.

ALSO READ: No new measles cases reported in Florida for a week

Measles was considered eradicated in 2000, but a widespread lack of measles vaccination has created a new vulnerability to the disease.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.



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