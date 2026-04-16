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One measles case in Collier County increases Florida total to 145 for the year

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published April 16, 2026 at 10:04 PM EDT
This is a digitally-colorized, thin-section transmission electron microscopic image of a single measles virus particle.
CDC

After a one-week hiatus of no new measles cases, Collier County reported a new case during the week ending April 11, which is the most recent data the state is making public.

After a one-week hiatus of no new measles cases, Florida reported one new patient - in Collier County - during the week ending April 11, which is the most recent data the state is making public.

According to the Florida Department of Health, that upped the state total to 145 cases and Collier's to 107 cases for 2026.

An outbreak of the disease in late January and early February that began at Ave Maria University in Collier infected at least 62 people.

ALSO READ: No new measles cases reported in Florida for a week

Measles was considered eradicated in 2000, but a widespread lack of measles vaccination has created a new vulnerability to the disease.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.


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Health News Florida MeaslesFlorida Department of HealthCollier County
Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is the local host of All Things Considered and a reporter for WGCU. She was a producer for Martha Stewart Radio on Sirius XM, where she hosted a live interview show with authors of new books called Books and Authors. She was a producer for The Leonard Lopate Show, a live, daily show that covered arts, culture, politics, and food on New York City’s public radio station WNYC. She also worked as a producer on Studio 360, a weekly culture magazine; and The Sunday Long Read, a show that features in-depth conversations with journalists and other writers. She has filed stories for The Pulse and Here & Now. In addition to radio, she has a career writing for magazines, including Salon, Teen Vogue, New York, Health, and More. She has published short stories and personal essays and is always working on a novel. She was a Knight Journalism Fellow, where she studied health reporting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and followed epidemiologists around Kenya and Alaska. She has a B.A. in English from Lafayette College and an M.A. in Literature from the University of Massachusetts.
See stories by Cary Barbor
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