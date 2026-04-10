No new measles cases reported in Florida over the past week

Florida reported no additional measles cases in the week ending April 4, the most recent update from the state Department of Health.

And for the first time in 10 weeks, Collier County had zero new cases.

According to the department, the state has had 144 cases so far in 2026, with 106 cases in Coller.

In Collier, an outbreak beginning in late January at Ave Maria University infected at least 62 people.

ALSO READ: Measles cases slow down in Florida, but numbers remain historically high

From March 1 to 28, the state reported 21 new cases – a signicant dropoff from the 123 cases between January and February.

The lack of new reported measles cases over the reporting period suggests the outbreak may be slowing, but it does not indicate that transmission has been eliminated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,671 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States in through April 2. There have been no deaths related to the disease this year, but 31 of those cases resulted in hospitalizations.

Florida ranks fourth highest in the country for measles cases. South Carolina (667), Utah (378), and Texas (175) lead the country.

The CDC considers measles one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The airborne virus can cause coughing, fever, red eyes and a rash. Measles is especially dangerous for babies and young children.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is by receiving the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. While it's recommended for children to receive the vaccine and its booster before turning 6, anyone can get vaccinated at any age at a retail pharmacy.