Measles cases slow down in Florida, but numbers remain historically high

Florida's measles outbreak appears to have slowed down. However, measles counts continue to rise throughout the country.

In the latest available data for last month (through March 28), the state reported 21 new cases – a remarkable dropoff from the 123 cases between January and February, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels measles as one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The airborne virus can cause coughing, fever, red eyes and a rash. Measles is especially dangerous for babies and young children.

CDC

The diminished spread of measles is a good sign, but Florida's overall case numbers for the first three months are highly unusual. The state's online public database shows measles cases starting from 1992. This year recorded more than triple Florida's previous highest year (1992) for measles, and accounts for a third of all Florida's cases.

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Most cases this year – 106 – have been reported in Collier County, where students of Ave Maria University were diagnosed.

CDC / CDC

Florida ranks fourth highest in the country for measles cases. South Carolina (668), Utah (318), and Texas (170) lead the country.

So far, the CDC has reported 1,575 cases around the U.S., which is more than half of all the cases recorded in all of last year, which came to 2,285.

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Experts say the reason measles is surging is because of low rates of people receiving the MMR vaccine, which is a two-shot immunization, usually administered by age 6.

"Herd immunity" against measles is achieved when 95% of a population is inoculated. Florida's kindergarten population was reported to be 88.8% inoculated, according to the CDC.

While it's recommended for children to receive the MMR vaccine and its booster before turning 6 years old, anyone can get vaccinated at any age at a retail pharmacy.

Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention / CDC / CDC



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