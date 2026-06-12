Polk County reports first measles case of year as U.S. tops 2,000 mark

The U.S. passed 2,000 measles cases last month, a stunning total for a disease that was considered wiped out 25 years ago.

Although a Florida outbreak from earlier in the year has slowed, cases are still popping up on the online reportable disease database from the state Department of Health.

A Polk County resident between age 35 to 39 was the only measles patient reported from May 31 to June 6, according to the latest weekly update by the Florida agency.

The state stands at 154 cases across 16 counties in 2026. Of those, 107 were in Collier County, with a large portion diagnosed in a January-February outbreak at Ave Maria University.

Florida had no new cases in the previous week's update.

The CDC confirmed 57 new cases nationally for the week ending June 4, increasing the yearly total to 2,030 in a little more than five months. Only 10 were tied to travel outside the country.

Last year’s CDC tally didn’t reach 2,000 until late December, topping out at 2,288.

For the year, Florida remains fourth overall in measles infections, behind South Carolina, Utah and Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An earlier outbreak in South Carolina appears to have ended, with that state’s total at 669 after one new case in the past week. Utah has 488, with nine cases reported over the past three weeks, the CDC said. Texas reported 182 through June 4.

The CDC has warned state and local health departments that more cases can be expected in the summer travel season.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air, according to the CDC. The disease is especially dangerous for children younger than 5.

Of this year’s U.S. tally, 21% involve ages younger than 5, and 72% involve ages 6 to 18.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and fatigue. Measles is often characterized by a spotted rash that appears three to five days after the initial symptoms, according to the health department.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is with the MMR vaccine.