A not-so-secret treatment for joint pain: exercise

If you experience osteoarthritis, you’re in good — and widespread — company.

By 2050, millions of people are slated to experience joint pain. The privilege of growing older and wiser comes with a common side effect of aches and pains. Typically, standard treatments include different kinds of medications, or even a surgery … or two.

Now, new research from Ireland suggests that the best treatment is one we microdosed in gym class or dabbled in after a New Year’s resolution: exercise.

Here’s why: The movement feeds our cartilage. This kind of tissue doesn’t come with its own supply of blood, so it relies on our movement to keep working optimally. This movement of fluid and lubrication brings in nutrients to the cartilage. Across the body, exercise dials down inflammation and alters the mechanisms driving damage to our joints. It slows progression. It reduces pain.

One of the earliest signs of osteoarthritis is muscle weakness. Targeted resistance training can help to reverse it, and there are special programs tailored to a variety of neuromuscular exercises aimed at doing just that.

In fact, research shows exercise is one of the most effective means of dealing with long-term joint pain. Regular movement is often an effective stop before surgery — and could even delay its necessity, period.

Researchers analyzed studies and found that the number of people referred to exercise programs is less than 50%. Forty percent are pointed toward surgical options before less invasive ones have been explored.

Hip replacement surgery has come a long way, but so has what we know about exercise.